Semi Finalists Determined In Primary School Football League

By:Curtis Morton
A sizeable crowd showed up at the ET Willett Park on Friday 3rd November, to witness round three in the exciting Primary schools’ Football championship.
For some schools, it was a ‘do or die’ situation.
Defending champions Ivor Walters Primary was in such a dilemma. They had to win, or they would not be in the semifinals.
They came out with a vengeance and slammed Maude Cross Prep, 7 goals to nil.
Joycelyn Liburd Primary was not so fortunate. In their must win match up versus the Elizabeth Pemberton Primary School who had already qualified for the semis, they lost by a margin of 1 goal to nil, even though they played their hearts out.
In the other match played, St. Thomas’ Primary overpowered VOJN 2 goals to nil
Summary of matches
Zone A
Ivor Walters 7 vs 0 Maude Crosse Preparatory
Scoring for Ivor Walters
Leon Thompson (3rd min)
Jahmal Lewis (7th ,12th,19th & 20th min)
Chris Browne (15th min)
Jaheem Hazel (24th min)
Elizabeth Pemberton 1 vs 0 Joycelyn Liburd
Scoring for Elizabeth Pemberton
Romario Morgan ( 19th min)
Zone B
St. Thomas Primary 2 vs 0 Violet O. Jeffers Nicholls
Scoring for St. Thomas
Dwjay Dore (13th min)
Kayden Leader (23rd min)
*Zone A – Winner ……..Elizabeth Pemberton (semi-finals)
– Runner- up…….Ivor walters (semi-finals)
Zne B-*Charlestown Primary and St. Thomas Primary advances to semi-finals
*The final Zone B match Charlestown Primary vs Nevis Academy will be played on
Tuesday 7th November 1:30 pm at the ETW Park.
Point Standings
Zone A
Elizabeth Pemberton 3 matches 9 points
Ivor Walters 3 matches 6 points
Joycelyn Liburd 3 matches 3 points
Maude Cross Prep 3 matches 0 points
Zone B
St. Thomas Primary 3 matches 7 points
Charlestown Primary 2 matches 4 points
Violet O. Jeffers Nicholls 3 matches 3 points
Nevis Academy 3 matches 0 points
Top goal scorers
Jahmal Lewis –IWPS 5 goals
Romario Morgan EPPS 4 goals
Prince Daniel CPS 2 goals
Jaheem Hazel IWPS 2 goals
T’Najae Lawrence 2 goals