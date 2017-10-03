Senator Phipps Declares Month of Older Persons Open

Basseterre, St. Kitts, October 3, 2017 (SKNIS): The Honourable Senator Wendy Phipps, Minister of State with responsibility for Gender Affairs and Community Development et al declared the Month of Older Persons open in an address to the nation aired on ZIZ on October 02 – 03, 2017.

“We must never lose sight of the fact that our senior citizens matter,” said Senator Phipps, while highlighting that the theme for the month is “Stepping into the Future: Tapping into the talents, contribution and participation of older person in society.”

Senator Phipps noted that the Ministry of Social Services, Community Development and Gender Affairs has “carefully designed a series of activities throughout the month of October.” These events will include a Church Service, Elderly Spa Day, Trip to Nevis, a picnic held at Frigate Bay and the traditional ministerial visits to the oldest persons in each community.

“As St. Kitts and Nevis celebrates the 2017 Month of Older Persons, we should all be mindful of the inclusiveness of our senior citizens in the attainment of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs),” said the Senator as she noted that the goals that were approved by the United Nations in 2015 are set to be accomplished by the year 2030.

We also must remember that as our people are blessed with longer lives than their ancestors did, we must ensure that they are well cared for and given every opportunity to live lives in a manner that respects their dignity as a human person,” said Senator Phipps, as she highlighted that the country is continually grateful for having more and more individuals reach the age of 100.

She also conveyed her appreciation to the Department of Social Services on both islands for their “selfless service” to senior citizens. She also stated that the ministry would also like to commend the 531 home care officers who continue to give invaluable service in the care of senior citizens.

“Let us always be mindful of the fact that it was on the backs of our older citizens that this country has bene built,” said the Senator. She noted that the benefits and development of the country that citizens now enjoy were due to the self-sacrifice of older persons.