By:Curtis Morton

Charlestown-Nevis- The Seniors’ Division on Nevis, closed out the year in grand style, when they hosted the annual seniors’ luncheon, on Tuesday 20th December, at the St. Paul’s Anglican Church conference room.

Quite a number of seniors, from all across the island, were present to be a part of the festive occasion.

After the opening remarks by Mrs. Garcia Hendrickson, Coordinator of the Seniors’ division, the proceedings were ably chaired by Mr. Eric Evelyn.

The preliminary items, featured the workers at the Seniors’ Division, giving their Christmas greetings.

Some were very brief and a few others, less so.

They were followed by the seniors themselves, who not only gave their greetings but took time out to sing, recite poems and even tell jokes. All this was flavoured with the singing of the good old Christmas carols and an element of the local SAGWA tradition.

Addressing the gathering, was Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Social Development, Mr. Keith Glasgow who spent time in asking those present to ‘rekindle the spirit of Christmas.’

He made reference to the importance of carols, church going and the traditional sports. He asked his hearers to focus more on the ‘good message of Christmas’ and not to over indulge in anything.

He extended best wishes to the staff at the Ministry of Social Development, but more especially, the staff at the Seniors’ division.

He thanked Mrs. Hendrickson, Mr. Evelyn, Musician Lanny Dore and Communications officer, Curtis Morton, for their dedication to duty.

He wished all a merry Christmas and a bright and prosperous New Year.

The seniors and all present, then enjoyed the sumptuous luncheon provided and spent the remaining time socializing with each other.