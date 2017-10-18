Seniors on Nevis Thank NCCU for Donation

Charlestown-Nevis- The Nevis Cooperative Credit Union is celebrating its annual Credit Union week. The seniors on Nevis are also celebrating their annual month of older persons.

On Monday 16th October, both entities met at the Ingle Blackett Conference room, at the Nevis Credit Union.

On that day, Mr. Ken Williams presented a cheque to the Seniors’ division, which will effectively help with costs incurred in the celebration of the seniors’ month of activities.

Miss Trudy Prentice, who interestingly, is a former employee of the NCCU, represented the Seniors’ division and gratefully accepted the cheque.

She stated that the donation would go a long way in assisting with the seniors’ month of activities. She also used the opportunity to invite one and all, to the seniors’ mega event, slated for Saturday 28th October, when the division will host, the first ever Miss Nevis Seniors’ pageant.