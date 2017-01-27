TURNING back the clock, Serena and Venus Williams will clash in a grand slam title decider for an incredible ninth time after scoring contrasting Australian Open semi-final triumphs.

Venus needed almost two-and-a-half hours on Thursday to see off CoCo Vandeweghe 6-7 (3-7) 6-2 6-3 to become the oldest women’s finalist in professional tennis history, before Serena crushed Croatia’s Mirjana Lucuc-Baroni 6-2 6-1 in a commanding display.

“She’s my toughest opponent. No one has ever beaten me as much as Venus has.”

Venus was equally excited to take on her younger sister.

“When I’m playing on the court with her, I think I’m playing, like, the best competitor in the game. I don’t think I’m chump change either, you know. I can compete against any odds. No matter what, I get out there and I compete.

“So it’s like two players who really, really can compete, then also they can play tennis. Then, okay, won’t be an easy match. It’s like I know that it won’t be easy. You have to control yourself, then you also have to hopefully put your opponent in a box. This opponent is your sister, and she’s super awesome.”