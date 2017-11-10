Seven matters to be heard at High Court in November Criminal Assizes 2017

(CHARLESTOWN NEVIS)The Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court Criminal Assizes for Nevis Circuit opened on Tuesday, November 7, 2017 at the High Court in Charlestown with seven matters set to be heard.

Five cases that were traversed from the April Assizes will be heard and two new matters are before the Court.

Delano Browne, whose case ended in a hung jury earlier in April, is set to appear before the Court on Monday, November 20, to have his matter retried. He was charged for armed robbery.

Roosevelt Browne who was charged with rape and kidnapping, will have his case heard on November 27, 2017. Reese Walters who is charged with murder will also appear before the Court on Monday November 27, 2017. Alexander Diaz, a National of the Dominican Republic is also set to appear before the Court on Monday, November 20, 2017. Dias has been charged for the murder of Pablo Sanchez who was also a National of the Dominican Republic.

The lone matter to have been heard was that of Keon Moore, a resident of Craddock Road. He was charged with wounding with intent and unlawful wounding. He pleaded guilty to both charges and is set to be sentenced on November 20, 2017.

The two new matters before the Court are that of Randolph Diamond and Evrol Daniel. Diamond was charged with wounding with intent and Daniel wounding with intent and unlawful wounding. Diamond’s case is set to be heard on November 27, 2017 and Daniel will appear before the Court on Monday, December 11, 2017.