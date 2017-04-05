Shantez Mintos to face judge and jury for second time.

By Monique Washington

Nevispages.com

(CHARLESTOWN NEVIS) April 5: A 12 member jury which comprises of seven (7) women and five (5) men will hear the evidence that will be brought forward by the Director of Public Prosecution, Valston Graham, in the case Shantez Mintos who was accused of unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition. The case will be heard today, Wednesday, April 05, 2017 at the Nevis High Court, Charlestown, Nevis.

Mintos will be facing the court for the second time, since his charge in 2014. In November 2016 during the Nevis criminal assizes, a 12 member jury returned a unanimous verdict of not guilty on the importation charge but were hung six (6)- (6) on the possession charges.

In 2014 Mintos, was arrested by police after he was accused of being allowed to clear from Customs Department at the Long Point, a gun and ammunition that was hidden in a box of soap powder. Police shortly approached Mintos and arrested him for unlawful gun possession and ammunition.

Mintos will be represented by attorney Chesley Hamilton and his associate Mickia Mills.