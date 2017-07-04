Shekinah Dance Theater Brings Production Number Ten

By:Curtis Morton

Charlestown-Nevis-Dance fans and more particularly, fans of dance within a religious setting, are in for another treat.

Manager of the Shekinah dance movement, Mrs. Tamicia Lestrade, last week revealed that her popular dance theater, will be bringing to the general public, their tenth production, since the inception of the group.

The production will be held this year under the theme ‘I trust you Lord’ and will be held on three separate evenings.

On Friday, July 7, 2017 the big event will be staged at the Nevis performing Arts Center-NEPAC, starting at 7.00 pm. The following evening, Saturday 8th July, there will be a repeat performance at the said venue (NEPAC), again commencing at 7.00 pm –sharp.

The production, similar to last year, moves to St.Kitts the following weekend-Saturday 15th July.

This one will be a matinee event and will commence at 4pm and will be held at the ECCB auditorium.

Mrs. Lestrade is encouraging the general public to come out in their huge numbers, as per usual, to witness the young people involved in a wholesome and uplifting activity.

‘You will smile; you may even shed some tears but one thing for sure, you will be blessed,’ she said.

She also stressed that it is a family event and with all of the recent bad news and stresses within the federation of St.Kitts and Nevis, the production will serve as a source of spiritual upliftment and motivation for all.

Persons can contact any member of the group for tickets and Mrs. Lestrade can be contacted at 763-3334 or Mrs. Diana Pemberton in St.Kitts, can be contacted at 765-6840.