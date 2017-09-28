Shelter box, Rotary International Named as First Partners of the Cable & Wireless Charitable Foundation

By: Cable & Wireless, Press Release

MIAMI, FL – September 27, 2017 – C&W Communications (C&W), a Liberty Global company, today announced the first two partner organizations – ShelterBox and Rotary International1 – of the newly formed Cable & Wireless Charitable Foundation to execute immediate relief and recovery activities in the countries affected by Hurricanes Irma and Maria.

ShelterBox, an international disaster relief charity specializing in providing emergency shelter for vulnerable families who have lost everything after natural disasters and conflicts; and Rotary International, a global network of 1.2 million neighbors, friends, leaders, and problem-solvers who come together to make positive, lasting change in communities across the globe, will use the Foundation’s funding to continue and accelerate efforts to improve conditions on the ground in impacted territories. The partnerships follow the recent announcement of C&W to establish a regional Foundation with initial funding of $500,000 to focus urgent humanitarian relief and eventually broader recovery efforts in Anguilla, Antigua, the British Virgin Islands, Dominica, the Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico and the Turks & Caicos Islands.

Speaking on the new alliance, Chris Warham, Chief Executive of ShelterBox, said: “At ShelterBox, we are impatient to help the most vulnerable families who have lost everything in the devastation caused by Hurricanes Irma and Maria. Our partnership with Cable & Wireless will play a vital role in ensuring that we can provide essential emergency shelter and tools to the worst affected communities, giving families the hope and power to recover and begin the journey of rebuilding their lives.”

Among the specially-sourced equipment packed into its distinctive green boxes, ShelterBox also provides tents tested in extreme weather, solar lighting for when power is down, water filtration to combat disease, and items to keep families warm and able to cook together. The charity also distributes kits to help people repair their damaged properties, clear ground, and to waterproof roofs.

Rotary International is no stranger to the region, as they span 29 countries and 37 islands in the Caribbean. Through community projects, they solve real problems with commitment and vision. Rotary members use their passion, energy, and intelligence to take action on sustainable projects. In this instance, Rotary is bringing its members together from across the Caribbean to help roll out programmes to address both immediate relief efforts as well as longer term recovery initiatives.

“This partnership with Cable & Wireless is critical to the success of our various relief initiatives in the region. We are currently finalizing relief plans to ensure immediate relief reaches those most in need; our primary focus will however be on sustainable, long-term recovery efforts through our Rotary Clubs and members in the communities affected, following detailed needs assessments carried out by our local coordinator teams on the ground. We want to thank Cable & Wireless for its commitment and funding drive across the region,” said Jeremy Hurst, Chairman of Rotary International District 7020’s Hurricane Relief and Recovery Committee.

Cable & Wireless will continue to expand its partner network as the region’s rebuild and recovery needs are developed. Initial efforts will focus on support that gives people and communities who have lost homes, livelihoods and even family, the practical aid, hope, and support to help rebuild their lives. “Rebuilding and recovery from these devastating hurricanes is going to take a concerted and coordinated effort from all of those who can help”, said John Reid, CEO of Cable & Wireless.

“We’re thrilled that ShelterBox and Rotary, with their expertise and passion for relief deployment, have joined as inaugural partners of the Cable & Wireless Charitable Foundation. The aim of the Foundation is to make an immediate difference in the lives of those affected by disaster, and with ShelterBox and Rotary as partners, I am confident that we can continue doing just that.”