Sheriff’s Deputy, Corrections Officer Die in Florida Crash

A Florida deputy and a corrections officer both died in a traffic crash as the deputy was trying to get supplies ahead of Hurricane Irma’s landfall in the state.

The fatal crash took place at 6:30 a.m. between State Route 66 and Old Trueswald Road, WFLA reported.

Hardee County Deputy Sheriff Julie Bridges was identified the officer who died. The corrections officer who was slain was identified Sgt. Joseph J. Ossman.

Bridges out to get supplies for an evacuation shelter. Ossman was on his way to at the Hardee Correctional Institute, the Florida Department of Corrections said, according to reports.