Shooting incident reported in Nevis

Newcastle, Nevis, October 12th 2017 – Another shooting incident is being reported.

Multiple sources say police the road in the area is blocked and police are looking for spent shells.

The incident took place near the Newcastle Police Station.

The victim, Taj Wilkin sustained a gunshot wound to a leg. A source said he saved his live by “playing dead.” His injury is said to be not life-threatening.

Violence continues to grip St. Kitts and Nevis with over the past six days have seen two murders, a police shooting and an unknown person or persons pumping bullets into a vehicle.

Monday night October 9th), a male national who returned home from Tortola, British Virgin Islands, to bury his mother on Wednesday, was stabbed to death by another brother during an altercation over property in the town of Cayon.

The dead brother, Mervin Flaherty, a pilot with the Tortola-based airline, Air Sunshine is murder victim number 20th.The brother, alleged to have inflicted the fatal wound, is Clive Sylvester Williams better known as “Rockers.” He is in Police custody.

Monday afternoon (October 9th), police during an operation in Church Ground, Nevis, discharged gunshots in an attempt to arrest a youth wanted by police. The man was injured and taken to the Alexandra Hospital in Charlestown. His condition is not known.

Sunday evening (8th October), a car was riddled with bullets by an unknown person or persons in the Pinneys Beach. Police have not released any information and it is unknown if the vehicle was occupied or unoccupied. Police have not issued a statement on this incident.

In the wee hours of Saturday morning (7th October), three armed masked men walked into Biggz Night Club and pumped bullets into 44-year-old Daniel Wilkinson.

Wilkinson, a West Farm resident, St. Kitts, died on the spot. He became the 19th murder victim.