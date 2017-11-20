Shooting victims including one dead, identified

Charlestown/Basseterre, November 19, 2017 – Police have identified the man gunned down in Nevis last Friday afternoon.

He is Lincoln Liburd, a 56-year-old huckster from Craddock Road, Charlestown.

Residents of Zetlands Village in Gingerland reported hearing the sound of shots. At the scene, a bus owned by Liburd was discovered on the road. During a search of the area, police discovered his body some distance away from his vehicle which he used to sell clothes and other items around the island.

Liburd reportedly received multiple gunshot wounds. It appeared he had been shot in a nearby abandoned house and attempted to run to his vehicle when he succumbed to his injuries. His death is the 21st murder for the federation and the 8th on Nevis.

Police in Nevis have also confirmed they are investigation a shooting incident in Cotton Ground on Friday, 17thNovember.

WINNFM reported that a number of workmen were on a job site when two masked gunmen exited a vehicle and fired a number of shots at some of the workmen, who all fled the scene.

No one was reported injured. Some 25 spent shells were found and collected.

In St. Kitts, Darren ‘Bookie’ Caines of Rawlins Ground, St. Paul’s Village, was shot multiple times in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Caines and a younger brother were travelling in a car when they stopped in Saddlers to fix a flat tire.

As they finished a gunman shot Caines multiple times. Both brothers went to the nearby Dieppe Bay Police Station and made a report.

Caines, who was bleeding was first taken to the Pogson Medical Center in Sandy Point.. After medical attention, he was taken to the J.N. France General Hospital in Basseterre, where he underwent emergency surgery.

In another incident, Kassim Buchanan of Farm Site, Sandy Point was walking towards the Dieppe Bay Police Station when he was attacked.

One person is said to be assisting police in that investigation.