By:Curtis Morton

Basseterre-St.Kitts- Singing Craig won the hearts of many of the individuals in the huge crowd and more importantly, the hearts of the judges, as he stormed to victory in the senior Kaiso finals of Sugar Mas 45.

The Calypso finals, which saw seven persons coming up against reigning monarch, King Astro, was held on the evening of Thursday 29th December.

When the judges had completed their deliberations, the following persons were placed in the top four positions:

Singing Craig-776 points-Calypso King 2016/2017

King Socrates-751 points-1st runner up

Singing Jackie-711 points-2nd runner up

Queenie G -683 points 3rd runner up

The other participants who did not place were: Defending King, Astro, Hollywood; Little Miss Attitude and Lady Diva.

As per usual there was some open show of discontent displayed by some spectators over the results.

Interestingly, both songs performed by Singing Craig, were actually written by King Socrates and according to well-known musician and commentator, Antonio ABONATTY Liburd, King Astro experienced some difficulties in acquiring proper practice for the event and only got some bit of a practice on the Tuesday night prior to the show.