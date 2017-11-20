SIX NEVISIANS in 25 most remarkable TEENS for 2017

Charlestown-Nevis-The now annual ceremony to celebrate the 25 most remarkable teens in the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis, was held at a special sitting of the national assembly, in Basseterre, St. Kitts, on Thursday 16th November.

Six Nevisians were included in the number of honourees this year: Rol-J Williams-commitment to personal excellence; Marcus Dubberry-sports; Cheslin Maloney-academics and youth development; Rasheed Moore-for personal decision to change; Sabrina Orr-fashion design and Devonne Cornelius-performing arts.

The other awardees from St. Kitts were: Sarai Hutchinson for commitment to personal excellence; Tecoya Warner for public speaking and community development; Namibia Clavier for being a scholar athlete; Edwarne Woodley-Gift for music; Kachicqua Williams for academics; Vidonje Richardson for most promising teen; Delvin Williams for courage to overcome; Juniqua Maynard for courage to overcome in academics; Caniqua Elliot for performing arts; Jahnika Francis for leadership and youth activism; Brandon Chambers for performing arts and leadership; Dianja Mills scholar athlete and volunteerism; Danecia Henry for pageantry and fashion modelling; Chris Tyson for spiritual commitment; Zafi Alder for school pride; Javaughn Brooks for being a scholar athlete; Zubaidah Springer for youth development; Travis Warner for sports and Zhanel Akers.

Their profiles were read by some specially selected young persons and the awards were presented by Ministers of government and other parliamentarians, who spoke briefly in saluting the efforts of the young people.