Six Teams to Participate in the 27th OECS/ECCB Under-23 Netball Tournament

The Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) in collaboration with the OECS Commission and the Grenada Netball Association will host the 27th OECS/ECCB Under-23 Netball Tournament in Grenada from 16 – 20 June.

This year, six teams will compete for the championship title: Anguilla, Grenada, Montserrat, St Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia and St Vincent and the Grenadines. Team Grenada are the defending champions.

The ECCB has been the official sponsor of the tournament since 1991, and over the years has been collaborating with the OECS Commission to stage this regional competition. The ECCB’s continued sponsorship of the tournament demonstrates the Bank’s vision of fostering regional integration and its commitment to the overall development of the region’s young women through sports.

In keeping with its commitment to the overall development of the region’s young netballers, this year’s development session, which has been a key feature of the tournament since 1999, will focus on the topic:Building a Success Driven Team. Yvette Payne, Head of TVET of the T.A. Marryshow Community College will conduct the session.