Sixteen Day Campaign to Be Launched This Month end

By:Curtis Morton

Charlestown –Nevis-The Gender Affairs Division will officially launch a sixteen day campaign against gender related violence.

This was revealed on Wednesday, by the Coordinator of the Gender Affairs Division, Miss Lorraine Archibald.

It is another innovative way in which the department is committed to curb the scourge of gender abuse within the society.

According to Miss Archibald, the launch will take place at the climax of the bikathon and walkathon, scheduled for Saturday 25th November.

At the launch, officials from the Ministry of Social Development will speak out against abuse in all of its forms and encourage the members of the society to desist from such behaviour patterns.

Other activities during the sixteen day campaign, will involve talks in schools, commencing on Monday 27th November.

Wednesday 29th November, well known television program host, Curtis Morton, will hit the streets of Nevis with camera and microphone to get feedback about the issue, from members of the general public.

Friday 1st December, will see the hosting of an exciting Street theater, at the War Memorial square in Charlestown, which will feature pretend acts of domestic violence and real life lessons taught, towards a positive behavioural change.

Tuesday 5th December, the Gender Affairs Unit will host a call in program on VON radio’s popular ‘Let’s Talk’ program.

The general public is cordially invited to be a part of the activities.