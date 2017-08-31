SKN GG announces swearing in of new Acting Deputy Governor General for Nevis

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (August 30, 2017) — The following is a press release from Government House, St. Christopher and Nevis dated August 30, 2017, regarding the swearing in ceremony for an Acting Deputy Governor-General for Nevis.

On Friday September 01, 2017, His Excellency the Governor-General Sir S. W. Tapley Seaton GCMG, CVO, QC, JP will preside over a Swearing In Ceremony for an Acting Deputy Governor-General for Nevis.

The ceremony will take place at the High Court , Court House, Charlestown Nevis will commence at 11 a.m. when His Lordship The Hon. Mr. Justice Trevor Ward, QC will administer The Oath of Allegiance and The Oath of Office of Deputy Governor-General for Nevis from September 01, 2017 to December 31, 2017.