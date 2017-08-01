SKN Patriots Easily Dispose Of Premier’s X1

By:Curtis Morton

Some referred to it as a one sided contest but others were able to see certain individuals as stand outs and future international cricketers.

The action was at the ET Willett Park on Saturday 29th July, as the SKN Patriots engaged the Premier’s X1 at the ET Willett Park in what has become the now annual friendly warm up game between the SKN Patriots and the Premier’s X1.

The SKN Patriots won the toss and elected to bat first and lost a few wickets early, including the universal boss himself—Christopher Henry Gayle, who disappointed his huge fan base in only scoring 8 runs.

Thomas, Carter and Brookes, all went cheaply but Brandon King played a superlative hand to serve to entertain the crowd, ably assisted by home boy, Tonito Willett, who also played some attractive shots.

Captain Carlos Brathwaite, also got into his stride, to score a brisk half century.

The SKN Patriots got to 190 for 6 from their allotted 20 overs.

When the Premier’s X1 batted, their innings was soon placed in early tatters, as they lost wickets regularly.

The only batsman of note was Terrance Ward who made 26 and Justin Athanaze who made 15.

Duta bagged 3 wickets and Jeremiah Louis and Chris Gaye got 2 each.

The Premier’s X1 limped to 96 all out.

Summarized scores: SKN Patriots: 190 for 6 from 20 overs: Brandon King 52; Carlos Brathwaite 52 and Tonito Willett 41

Nelson Bolan 3 for 19; Elvin Berridge 3 for 31

Premier’s X1: 96all out: Terrance Ward 26; Justin Athanaze 15

Duta 3 for 21; Chris Gayle 2 for 5; Jeremiah Louis 2 for 17; Tonito Willett 1 for 10 and Eddy 1 for 12