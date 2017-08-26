SKN Patriots Team Members support TDC ‘Shop and Share’ Initiative

The TDC Business Centre and City Drug Store (Nevis) Limited ‘Shop and Share’ initiative has received the support of two of the SKN Patriots Cricket team members.

Mr. Sharmarh Brooks and Mr. Jonathan Carter, two of the internationally renowned cricketers donated several school supplies to the instore activity that allows customers/clients to purchase a wide variety of learning essentials that are later presented to underprivileged children across St. Kitts and Nevis.

Brooks and Carter were at the time participating in an official ‘Meet and Greet’ event organised to give shoppers at the retail outlet the opportunity to meet and interact with players away from the pitch. The activity also coincided with the stores’ ongoing Back to School Promotion that gives patrons huge discounts on all sales of school related materials, including bundle packages, desktop computer and laptop specials, where a free carrying case is given with every purchase until stocks last.

Commenting on the contributions from the popular sportsmen, Ms. Mia Bailey, TDC Client Relations and Marketing Manager said, “we are very pleased and appreciative to have the support of Messers Brooks and Carter from the St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots Cricket Team. This contribution is most welcomed, and the beneficiaries would be very grateful, knowing that two of our cricket heroes have helped to support their learning pursuits through giving.”

Ms. Bailey further added that “We hope that the public would also follow their lead and make their own donations to support us with this worthwhile endeavour. Customers will now be able to know more about our offerings here at our stores in St. Kitts and Nevis, just in time for the start of the new school year in September.”

The Shop and Share initiative was first introduced in 2014. This year the month-long endeavour runs until September 1st, 2017. Over twenty-five (25) children from have since received exercise books, backpacks, crayons, activity books, pencils, pens, markers, folders, erasers, arts and crafts materials, among others, to be better equip them for life in the classroom.