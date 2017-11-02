SKNFA, National Bank Grassroots Program launched

The St. Kitts Nevis Football Association on Saturday morning launched the SKNFA National Bank Grassroots Program at the Warner Park football stadium before scores of the programs’ participants and parents. Representatives of title sponsor the St. Kitts, Nevis and Anguilla National Bank including Acting CEO Mr. Donald Thompson were present at the launch. The grassroots program is designed to develop the football talent of youngsters both boys and girls and develop their prowess in the game.

Mr. Thompson said the Grassroots program is beneficial to parents, the participants and the birthing of coaching talent which can progress into coaching on the national stage. “I also want to say that the program is very beneficial as far as we are concerned at National Bank in creating healthier, more productive boys and girls. I think far beyond the football field and far beyond playing and learning and developing the skills of football, the important thing is that we have young, healthy, productive boys and girls who would create a positive impact on St. Kitts and Nevis,” Mr. Thompson declared.

SKNFA Technical Director Lenny Lake, said the grassroots program is built on three pillars: fun, friendship and future. He said many who are continuing on the national and Premier league level have passed through the grassroots program. “Recently Ian James and Dahjal Kelly, who just finished studying in university in the US, started just like you,” he said. “I could call on Astonia Carey, Miguel Fleming, who were coach educators and are now outside again studying. Astonia, who is a senior women’s player is now studying and is going on to do her Master’s degree,” Lake said. He added that Kimaree Somersall and Jevaughn Amory who both scored goals at a football tournament in India, which St. Kitts and Nevis took part in, were also participants in the program.

Meanwhile President of the SKNFA Mr. Anthony Johnson, commended National Bank for its support to various areas of football including the National Bank Premier League. “I also wish to say a very tremendous and heartfelt thank you to the St. Kitts Nevis Anguilla National Bank for once again partnering with the St. Kitts Nevis Football Association and for particularly again demonstrating their investment in the young people of this country,” he said. Mr. Johnson added that the Bank has not only sponsored the Premier League but has also been involved at the primary school level, sponsoring the school competition for some 20 years.

General Secretary of the SKNFA Mr. Stanley Jacobs in his vote of thanks, said the grassroots program will expand to different areas of St. Kitts and Nevis. Presentations of National Bank grassroots football Jerseys were presented to various officials from the SKNFA and National Bank as the program officially kicked off.