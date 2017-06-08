SKNFA President Extends Condolences to Family of Captain Burrell

Basseterre, St. Kitts, 7th June, 2017 – A message of condolence has been extended to the family of the late Captain Horace Burrell, an outstanding former leader of Jamaica football.

From the St. Kitts-Nevis Football Association, President Anthony Johnson said, “I extend on behalf of the St. Kitts-Nevis Football Association our deepest condolences to the immediate family and the entire football fraternity of Jamaica, and indeed, of the entire Caribbean and CONCACAF region, on the passing of the late Captain Horace Burrell.”

Johnson described Captain Burrell as one who was instrumental in creating the powerhouse of regional football – the Reggae Boyz – making them what they are today.

“He was an outstanding leader of the Jamaica Football Federation and a very important player in Caribbean CONCACAF football. He will be missed,” Johnson commented.

Beyond the official status, President Johnson said, “On a personal level, Captain was someone whom I considered to be a very good friend, and someone I looked up to as one of the outstanding leaders in Caribbean football. He provided guidance throughout his time, and in my time, over the last eight years, as president of the St. Kitts-Nevis Football Association.”

Asked about what could be Burrell’s most lasting legacy, Johnson stated, “One can look at Jamaica making it to the World Cup Finals in 1998 and the Reggae Boyz making a huge name for themselves. I believe that is a lasting legacy of the leadership that was displayed by Captain Burrell during that period.”

Johnson said the kind of contribution that Burrell has given to regional football would be sadly missed.