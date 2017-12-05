SKNFA Sugar Boyz end 2017 on high note

The St. Kitts-Nevis Senior Men’s National Football Team ended its 2017 engagements with a 1-nil victory over a visiting Grenada national team, in what was a friendly international played at the Warner Park Football Stadium over the weekend.

It was a match that included numerous offensive and defensive moves by both teams. In spite of the offensive runs on the goals, the score was stalled at 0-0 at half time.

And it was not until the 60th minute in the second half of play that St. Kitts-Nevis got the game’s first and only goal, when #6 Romario Martin slotted the ball into the back of the Grenada goal.

Grenada fought hard to make a comeback, building plays along the left and right flanks of the field, only to be thwarted by the St. Kitts-Nevis defenders. Indeed, there were a number of opportunities for the national team to score against Grenada, but, it was not to be.

Jacques Passy is the head coach of the St. Kitts-Nevis Senior Men’s National Football Team, who said he was pleased with the team’s performance.

“The game-plan was executed perfectly. It could have been five-nil. I am extremely proud. The performance of the team was outstanding,” Passy said.

Going forward, Passy said the team will begin preparing for a new tournament being organised by CONCACAF.

“In September, we are going to have a very important League of Nations, and we are expecting many practice sessions between now and the tournament,” Passy informed.

President of the St. Kitts-Nevis Football Association (SKNFA) Anthony Johnson was also pleased with the performance of the national team, but he was looking ahead to 2018.

“We are now presently exploring a number of other potential friendlies, with other nations, because we believe it is important to keep playing,” said Johnson, adding, “The League of Nations being introduced by CONCACAF next year is critical. So, it is important that we are prepared to do well in that tournament.”

In March 2018, Johnson said at least one international friendly will be played.