Sydney Thunder needed to win against Adelaide Strikers to keep their Big Bash League title defence – which, at one stage, had looked stillborn – alive, a fortnight after Eoin Morgan’s famous last-ball six.

In the end, after Strikers posted the highest score at Spotless Stadium, Thunder lost, and badly, ending their season. They were bundled out for 101, losing eight wickets for 22 runs in 29 balls, with six of them falling to the beguiling leg spin of Ish Sodhi, who took 6 for 11 in 21 deliveries – the second-best figures in the tournament’s history.