Sports Department and Football Association to Make Donation to Mol Phil Explorers

Basseterre, St. Kitts, October 12, 2017 (RSCNPF): The Mol Phil Explorers was formed on 24 June 2017 with a base at Phillips Village Hardcourt, by its founder is Inspector Rosemarie Isles Joseph. It is a National Security initiative as part of the National Crime Reduction and Prevention Strategy targeting young people. Originally it was intended for children 5- 17 years; but with the interest shown by parents and children it now includes members 4 years -19 years, with at least one 21-year old. The group now stands at over 120 registered members with parents continuing to join up their children.

On Saturday 7 October 2017, our Country’s Independence Military Parade was held at the Cricket Stadium at Warner Park, 105 of the Mol Phil Explorers were on parade. Inspector Isles Joseph received some support in preparing the children for the Independence Parade from the Police Officers involved in the Community Policing Initiative.

On Saturday 14 October 2017 at 5:00 p.m., presentations of sporting equipment and other paraphernalia will be made to the Mol Phil Explorers by representatives of the Football Association and the Sports Department.

Inspector Isles-Joseph said that she is very thankful for the donations to the children, and wished heads and staff of the two (2) entities success in their endeavours, and God’s blessings. She further encouraged others to do the same in assisting the youth in their development and be positively engaged in contributing to the success of the Community Development initiatives through the support for groups such as Mol Phil Explorers.