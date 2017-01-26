The first official race of the 2017 sports term was held at the Joycelyn Primary School on Wednesday 25th January.

A number of parents, siblings and other family members showed up to witness the event, which featured the boys and girls of Kindergarten, competing in their cross country event.

Under the guidance of Coach Kurvin Wallace, the young and enthusiastic athletes, lined up at the starting point, close to the Gingerland Secondary school and ran along the main road, making a left turn as they got past the Gingerland Police Station and into the school yard, where they were greeted by their vociferous school mates.

At the end of the two races, the following athletes placed in the top ten spots:

Kindergarten

Girls

Sarai Fyfield (Green) Na’tica Nanton (Red) Sherricka Hobson (Blue) Malikwa Peets (Blue Naimah Hamilton (Red) Sasha Somwaru (Green) Selene Southwell (Blue) Leonnae Christopher (Green) Chadejah Caines (Green) Zhareniyah Bartlette (Red)

Total Points Red: 22 Green: 28 Blue: 25

Boys

Devondre Archibald (Green) Malakhaii Carty (Red) Calliquan Gift (Red) Donovan Liburd (Red) Tajalah Maynard (Blue) Tyrese Freeman (Green) Hanisten Leitch (Green) Douglas Kelly (Green) Tee-Ron Davis (Blue) Azarias Hendrickson (Red) Tayvon Hamilton (Blue) Qua-zi Hendrickson (Red

Total points: Red: 35 Green: 30 Blue: 14

Overall Points Standing Red: 57 Green: 58 Blue: 39