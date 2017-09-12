Spreading A Little Sunshine to Our Neighbors

By:Curtis Morton

Charlestown-Nevis-Nevisians have come to realize that they have been especially blessed and are now taking time out to assist, as much as possible, our brothers and sisters in the neighbouring islands, which have been affected by the destructive Hurricane Irma.

The Federal Government has embarked on a program of sending delegations to some of the islands, which are known to have quite a number of citizens of St.Kitts and Nevis, with the stated purpose of assessing their needs and assisting in every way possible, during this critical period.

Tuesday 12th September-Hon. Shawn Richards and Hon. Vance Amory and delegates, left for the USVI and BVI.

Wednesday 13th September-Prime Minister Timothy Harris and delegates will travel to Anguilla.

Thursday 14th September-Hon. Mark Brantley, Hon. Alexis Jeffers and delegates will travel to St. Maarten and St. Martin.

Residents in these islands who are citizens of St.Kitts and Nevis are kindly asked to make an effort to meet with the delegation visiting their respective territory.

Meanwhile, other individuals and organizations are mobilizing support efforts for the affected islands.

Such include, local churches; the Nevis Disaster Management Department; the Four Seasons Resort, Fitzroy Warner and many more.

Another individual who is making a marked contribution, is the man Llewelyn SUNSHINE Caines, who operates the popular SUNSHINE’S BAR AND GRILL, on Pinney’s Beach.

The well-known local entrepreneur on Monday, made a donation of thirty cases of water, but he is not stopping there.

Sunshine indicated that shortly, he will be hosting a fund raising dinner at his establishment, and the monies raised, will be donated to the restoration efforts for the affected islands.

‘I am just giving thanks for what God has done- not just for me and my business place, but for us as an island people and I just want to help those persons in distress,’ he stated.