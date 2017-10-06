Spurs, Cayon register big wins in National Bank Premier League openers

Hobson Enterprises Garden Hotspurs registered a 2-1 victory over the Rams Village Superstars Tuesday night at the Warner Park in National Bank Premier League action. Tirani Hanley netted for Spurs in the 19th minute to open the goal scoring, but Village pushed in the second half to get an equalizer early through Shervin Allen, notching home the ball unmarked in the 18 yard box. But the celebrations were short lived as Travis Somersall of Spurs gave Spurs the lead again after pouncing on a shot ricocheting from the post from an earlier shot outside the box. At the end of the match, Spurs coach Sinclair Morris was elated with registering the first set of points for the season against a main rival. “Lovely (victory). Motivation for the team. We played hard. It’s a big three points against our rival (goal) keeper. Lovely. Lovely victory,” an elated Coach Morris said.

Coach Morris is looking forward to their next encounter against Fast Cash SPD United this Saturday. “We see one or two loose ends in our defense. We’re going to work on that in the next practice,” he said.

Meanwhile, for Coach Leroy “Billie” Liburd of Rams Village Superstars, he believes his team played well, but just did not put away their chances. “The finishing failed us. We created numerous chances. I am somewhat satisfied with how we played except for the few defensive errors and not taking our chances,” Coach Billie said.

This is Village’s first loss of the season and the second loss in as many days having lost the season precursor President’s Cup to Flow 4G Cayon Rockets. He is hoping they can register a win in the next match on Saturday against another main rival, the Island Auto Supplies Conaree F.C. “We’re going to get it right for Saturday. Obviously football is kind of (unforgiving). Sometime you play your best and you don’t win and sometimes you might not play as good and you win. That’s the game that we love,” he explained.

In the night’s earlier match defending premier league champions Flow 4G Cayon Rockets brushed aside T.G.E. Dieppe Bay Eagles 3-0. Alex Charles scored two goals in the 38th and 79th minutes and Carlos Bertie picked up the third goal in the 86th minute.