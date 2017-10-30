Sri Lanka A Takes Series Victory

In the third and final test match between Sri Lanka A and the Windies A, played in Jamaica, the Windies team, after failing to impress in their first innings, simply folded up in their second turn at crease, to allow the visitors to complete a comprehensive ten wicket win and seal the series 2 games to one.

Summarized scores:

Sri Lanka A 273 (de Silva 64, Silva 52, Leveridge 2-25) and 27 for 0 beat West Indies A 181 (Ambris 101, Pushpakumara 4-67) and 118 (Brooks 52, Jayasuriya 6-60, Pushpakumara 4-19) by ten wickets