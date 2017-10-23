Sri Lanka A Whips Windies A

The Sri Lanka A team totally dominated their Windies counterparts, to wrap up the second test match on day three and make it a one-all series tie.

Despite credible match performances by Windies senior team’s hopefuls, Rahkeem Cornwall and Sunil Ambris, the Windies A team failed to reach 150 in either innings and lost by a comfortable margin of 280 runs.

Summarized scores: Sri Lanka A 294 all out: Shanaka 102*; Silva 73

Keon Joseph 3 for 33; Damion Jacobs 2 for 74; Rahkeem Cornwall 2 for 85

Windies A 139 all out: Rahkeem Cornwall 46; Sunil Ambris 29

Sri Lanka A 267 for 9 dec: Silva 85; Shanaka 60; Maasranga 50

Rahkeem Cornwall 5 for 107

Windies A needing 425 for victory: 144 all out: Sunil Ambris 41

Pushpakumara 6 for 46; Jayasuriya 2 for 48

Sri Lanka A won by 280 runs