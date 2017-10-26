ST CHRISTOPHER CHILDRENS Home 2017 Sponsors

Following the rescheduling of The St Christopher Children’s Home Family Walk Run to the 18th November 2017 we are delighted to announce the following sponsors and donors who have generously committed to support the Home in this much needed fundraising activity. For over 75 years the Home has provided a safe haven for children of the Federation from family and other situations beyond their control as either temporary relief or a longer stay option. Under the care and support the Home provides, each child receives a full medical and dental check and ongoing supervision in both health and educational needs. Currently home to 18 children aged 7 – 22 years, we continue to provide a much needed resource to children who would otherwise be at risk in our communities.

Our vision is to be able to provide these vulnerable children with individualised care plans and assistance options including testing and counselling services, more focused educational assistance to those that require it and a support network to help each child reach their true potential not hindered by situations in their childhood. In addition, under the care of Ms Margaret Stevens, Administrator, children are offered the options of participating in after school and extra curricular activities such as sailing, cricket, cadets and music and often experience group activities offered by kind sponsors and local companies.

We would like to recognise at Platinum level, the following local and international sponsors Christophe Harbour, Royal St Kitts, Mojitos, Cogen with the following sponsors for in kind support: St Kitts Marriot and Royal Beach Casino, Royal Utilities, Royal St Kitts Golf Club.

At Gold level the following local and international sponsors CGM Gallagher Insurance, CIBC/First Caribbean International Bank, Diamonds International, Digicel, Grant Thornton, International Furniture, Nagico, Penninsula Associates and SOL.

Silver level sponsors this year are :– Bennet Hofford Caribbean Construction Co Ltd, Delisle Walwyn/Caribbean Alliance Insurance, Lutron Liamiagua, St Christopher Club and Ternion Construction.

“We recognize the challenges our partners and sponsors face and appreciate their support in these difficult times.” says Margaret Stevens, “and each sponsor and supporter is making a visible difference in the life of the children in our care and we cannot thank you enough”. Additional sponsorships at all levels are still desperately needed with the deadline for these donors extended to October 27th 2017 to accommodate the printing of promotional marketing materials as this event provides the majority of the Home’s operation capital each year.

Further details about the Home can be found on our website at stchristopherchildrenshome.org or on Facebook at St Christopher Children’s Home – St Kitts or by calling us at 465 4007.

We look forward to seeing everyone come out and support the 8th Annual St Christopher Children’s Home Walk and Run on Saturday November 18th 2017 at 3pm and have a wonderful afternoon!