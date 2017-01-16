At the not so well publicized grand finals which was held on Saturday night-14th January, the St. John’s team, sealed the deal in emphatic fashion versus the St. Thomas’ team, in front of a small but vociferous crowd.
By the end of the second half, the St. John’s team was leading by a comfortable margin of 2 goals to nil.
Late in the second half, a defensive error on the part of the St. Thomas’ team, saw one of the St. John ’s forwards, tipping the ball into the back of the net, with the goal keeper left flat footed.
Make that 3 goals to nil.
Disappointingly, tempers between the young, promising Footballers flared, towards the end of the game and the referee was forced to intervene in no fewer than three unsavoury spats which saw players of opposing teams facing off with ready fists.
This resulted in the eventual expunction of no fewer than three players from the game, having being issued red cards.
A brief presentation ceremony followed and the top awards were made by SL Horsfords Manager Oscar Walters, sponsor’s rep:
Best goal keeper: Austin Bart-St. John’s
Best defender-Jalmil Myers-St. John’s
Golden boot-Zakeese Smith and Remundo Nisbett
Impact player-Marcus Dubberry-St. Thomas’
MVP-Dejal Myers-St. John’s
3rd place team-St. Paul’s
2nd place-St. Thomas’
1st place team and champions-St. John’s