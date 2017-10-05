St. Kitts and Nevis’ Citizenship by Investment Programme Is A Cut Above the Rest

Basseterre, St. Kitts, October 04, 2017 (SKNIS): The St. Kitts and Nevis Citizenship by Investment Programme (CBI) has been described as a cut above the rest, as it is quite unique for a number of reasons with the primary reason being that of its longevity and high standard.

. Les Khan, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the St. Kitts and Nevis Citizenship by Investment Unit (CIU), appeared on Wednesday’s (October 04) edition of “Working for You” and noted that the St. Kitts and Nevis CBI Programme has been in operation since 1984, making it the oldest and “the one that has set the mode and has set itself up as a leader for all other programmes” that came after.

“…because of the longevity of our programme, the stability of our political environment and economic growth, the programme continues to be successful,” he said, stating that there are three options, namely, the real estate, the Sugar Industry Diversification Foundation (SIDF) and the recently introduced Hurricane Relief Fund that add to the uniqueness of the programme. “There are other reasons why we are different. The quality of our passport is one that differentiates us. We have over 150 countries that we either have visa free access with or access upon entry at port, and this gives us a significant advantage and preference.”

CEO Khan said that clients know the federation’s CBI brand and as a result St. Kitts and Nevis continues to lead and everyone continues to follow.

“We have branded ourselves as the platinum brand and as a result we have maintained the standards of good due diligence and efficiency. Over the last couple of years, we have focused on becoming the best – becoming the best in processing, becoming the best in due diligence and in vetting,” said the CEO. “And we have become recognized as being the most efficient CBI Programme in the Caribbean… and this has been recognized by some of the largest immigration companies.”

He reiterated that persons should choose St. Kitts and Nevis as its CBI Programme is unique because the federation’s passport has ranked number one in the Eastern Caribbean, number one or two in the Caribbean, just behind Bahamas and St. Kitts and Nevis is the number one country for doing business.