St. Kitts and Nevis Congratulates St. Vincent and the Grenadines on Attaining 38 Years of Nationhood

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, October 27, 2017 (Press Unit in the Office of the Prime Minister) – The Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, extends congratulations to the Government and people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, as that country celebrates 38 years of Independence today, Friday, 27th October, 2017.

In a congratulatory letter to St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ Prime Minister, Dr. the Honourable Ralph Gonsalves, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris stated, “It is a pleasure for me to extend heartiest congratulations to you and the Government and people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, as you celebrate your Thirty-eighth Anniversary of Independence.”

Prime Minister Harris continued: “This significant milestone is indeed worthy of celebration, as you stop to reflect on the myriad achievements of your beloved country since it attained nationhood status nigh four decades ago.”

St. Kitts and Nevis’ Prime Minister told Prime Minister Gonsalves that, “Independence celebrations afford us the opportunity to reflect equally on the challenges that confront us as Small Island Developing States in a global environment which often runs counter to our development objectives.”

Such introspection and prospection, according to Dr. Harris, offers regional leaders the opportunity to focus energies on finding solutions that will redound to the benefit of the people of the region.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines attained Independence on 27th October, 1979.