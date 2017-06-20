St. Kitts and Nevis Consultation on the CARICOM Public Procurement Notice Board (CPPNB) – Project 10th EDF/CSME/1.1.3/SER 13.14 – Development of the Infrastructure and Instruments for an Integrated CSME Procurement Regime

A two day training/consultations on the CARICOM Electronic Notice Board for Public Procurement will take place at the Ocean Terrace Inn Conference Room, Fort Lands, St. Kitts on 29-30th October 2017 from 9:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

This initiative coordinated by the Ministry of International Trade, Industry, Commerce and Consumer Affairs is targeted at Senior Officials in Government Ministries, the Private Sector and other agencies working in the field of Public Procurement.

The project’s overall objective is to support CARICOM and CARIFORUM Member States’ beneficial integration in the single economy. Specifically, it seeks to help Member States to implement their Revised Treaty of Chaguaramas Article 239 commitments in the areas of deepening market Integration and Public Procurement.

The training in Public Procurement is being facilitated by CARICOM Secretariat via the consultant group Eurosupport, an international public procurement training organization, located in Europe.

For further information on this exercise you may contact the Ministry of International Trade, Industry, Commerce and Consumer Affairs at 869-467-1631/1203 or Email: karthurton@hotmail.com or arthurton.kevin@gmail.com.