St. Kitts and Nevis Establishes Diplomatic Relations with the Lao People’s Democratic Republic

MOFA – St. Kitts and Nevis continues to advance its South-South cooperation with the establishment of diplomatic relations with the Lao People’s Democratic Republic, which took place at the United Nation’s Headquarters in New York, USA, on Saturday, September 23.

His Excellency Saleumxay Kommasith, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Lao People’s Democratic Republic eagerly welcomed the establishment of diplomatic relations with St. Kitts and Nevis.

After a brief ceremony, both foreign ministers enthusiastically discussed areas for mutual cooperation in the international arena with the view of achieving global peace and security and sustainable development for all. Foreign Minister Kommasith was also excited to pursue a reciprocal visa exemption agreement between both countries at the soonest positive time.

Minister Brantley indicated that the establishing diplomatic relations with the Lao People’s Democratic Republic was yet another manifestation of the Unity Government’s stated foreign policy goal of expanding the diplomatic footprint of St. Kitts and Nevis.

Establishing diplomatic relations with Lao, a small landlocked country in Southeast Asia is one significant initiative in St. Kitts and Nevis’ step to strengthen its South-South bilateral cooperation.