St. Kitts and Nevis’ Independence Day Commemorative Activities Moved To Saturday, October 7

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, September 24, 2017 (Press Unit in the Office of the Prime Minister) – St. Kitts and Nevis’ Prime Minister, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, announced on Saturday, September 23, 2017, that the twin island Federation will officially hold its Independence Day commemorative activities on Saturday, October 7, 2017.

That day, according to the prime minister, will be proclaimed a National Holiday in St. Kitts and Nevis.

St. Kitts and Nevis’ 34th Independence Day activities were forcibly postponed after Hurricane Maria impacted the country from Tuesday, September 19 (Independence Day in St. Kitts and Nevis) to Wednesday, September 20, 2017.

Prime Minister Harris, in his Post-Hurricane Maria national address on state-owned media, ZIZ Broadcasting Corporation, said, “Given the significance of Independence, the Cabinet, after consultation with His Excellency the Governor General, Sir S. W. Tapley Seaton, has decided to hold the commemorative Independence Parade, the Toast to the Nation and the Independence Cocktail Reception on Saturday, the 7th of October, 2017.”

Prime Minister Harris stated that additional information on the staging of this year’s Independence Day activities will be provided at a later date