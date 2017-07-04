St. Kitts and Nevis Joins Global Plastic Free July Campaign

BASSETERRE (3rd July, 2017): The St. Kitts Sea Turtle Monitoring Network (SKSTMN) and the Sustainable Destination Council (SDC) are coordinating efforts for a Plastic Free July Campaign in St. Kitts and Nevis.

The Federation will join over 130 other countries in this international effort to refuse single-use plastic during the month of July.

The following seven businesses have pledged to supply patrons with plastic straws or bags ONLY upon request and encourage the use of reusable bags during the month of July: IGA Valumart, Ram’s, Inon’s, Mr. X’s Shiggidy Shack, No Limit Beach Chair and Umbrella Rental, Shawarma King, and Vibes Beach Bar.

Residents and visitors are encouraged to forego plastic straws in their drinks and bring their own reusable bags when grocery shopping or ordering take out to help create a #PlasticFreeSKB.

“Plastic Free July is an opportunity for citizens of St. Kitts and Nevis to develop plastic-free habits that will benefit ourselves, our community, and our country” said Project Coordinator Sara Ramirez explaining the importance of the campaign.

Interested persons can participate in Plastic Free July by refusing plastic straws and plastic bags at restaurants and stores, patronizing participating businesses, posting on social media using the hashtags #PlasticFreeSKB and #plasticfreejuly, and attending Plastic Free July events.

Plastic Free July begins on July 1st with a reusable bag sale at Ram’s Bird Rock and ends with a public sea turtle release the morning of July 29th at White House Bay.

Other events including Wear Purple for Plastic Free Friday on July 21st and Plastic Free July youth activities at various summer camps will be announced via the SDC Facebook page.