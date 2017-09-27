St. Kitts and Nevis’ PM Press Secretary, Valencia Grant’s credibility questioned by US media

By:Erasmus Williams

TEXAS, USA SEPTEMBER 26TH 2017 – Caribbean Now News Editor, Barry Randall is questioning the credibility of Valencia Grant, Press Secretary to St. Kitts and Nevis’ Prime Minister, Dr. the Hon. Timothy Harris,

“It seems you have become a party to a deception or misinformation regarding the new Hurricane Relief Fund,” said Randall in response to a news release issued by Ms. Grant from the Office of the Prime Minister.

Mr. Randall pointed out to Ms. Grant that the situation prior to the announcement of the new fund was as follows (taken from the CIU website):

• Single applicant: a non-refundable contribution of US$250,000 is required

• Main applicant with up to three dependents (for example, a spouse and two children): a non-refundable contribution of US$300,000 is required

• Additional dependents, regardless of age: US$25,000

The notice to agents issued by the CIU yesterday states:

St. Kitts and Nevis Hurricane Relief Investment Option Fund, the (HRF)

Further to the press release on captioned subject, dated September 23, 2017, please be advised that Citizenship by Investment applicants will be required to make a non¬ refundable contribution as follows:

• US$150,000 for a single applicant

• A family of four (4) main applicant, spouse and two (2) dependents will also be required to contribute US$150,000

• US$25,000 for any additional qualified dependents

• Due diligence and application processing fees remain the same.

“In other words, the contribution required from a single applicant has been reduced by 40 percent and the contribution required from a family of four has been reduced by 50 percent, contrary to the claim by your US ambassador that everything remains the same except that proportion of the contributions at the original levels will go to the Hurricane Fund, without specifying that proportion,” said Randall.

“In fact, you state in your release today that a proportion of the reduced contribution of US$150,000 will go to the fund. How much exactly? Where will the rest go?,” asked Randall.

“Further, you state that ‘The third investment option – the Hurricane Relief Fund – is open to investor families of up to four persons.’ Again, this is apparently not true since the notice to agents clearly admits the possibility of additional dependents at $25,000 each,” said Randall, whose Caribbean News Now provides extensive regional news coverage that no other agency provides, covering almost 40 nations and territories in the wider Caribbean, as well as six regional organisations, and focusing on the latest political and regional news.

Photo: Press Secretary Ms. Valencia Grant (left) and St. Kitts and Nevis’ Prime Minister Dr. the Hon. Timothy Harris. (SKNIS photo)