St. Kitts and Nevis police name male passenger who failed to return to cruise ship

Basseterre, St. Kitts, December 1, 2017 – The Royal St. Christopher Police Force has released the name and a photo of a Florida, United States resident who failed to return to a Carnival cruise ship which docked at St. Kitts’ Port Zante on Wednesday.

The missing police report identifies the person as Christopher Nile, a passenger who was on the Carnival Conquest.

“Mr. Nile missed the ship’s departure after visiting his wife and daughter who are living in St. Kitts. He is 30 years old, and currently resides in Orlando, Florida,” the missing person statement said.

“Persons having information regarding the whereabouts of Christopher Nile are asked to call the Basseterre Police Station at 465-2241 or the nearest police station,” the police statement said. No other particulars were given.