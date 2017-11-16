ST. KITTS AND NEVIS receives highest honor at global citizen awards ceremony.

St. Kitts and Nevis has been prized the World’s Most Innovative Investment Immigration Programme for its Citizenship by Investment Programme at the Russian Global Citizen Awards Ceremony.

The awards ceremony is an annual event, recognising the best governments, companies and individuals who have excelled in investment, freedom of movement, and residence services.

Held at Moscow’s prestigious Ritz Carlton on the eve of 15 November 2017, the event was attended by world experts of private banking, family office, residency and economic citizenship in Russia.

An acknowledgement of the longstanding contribution the programme has made to the economic citizenship industry since its inception in 1984, the award was issued to St. Kitts and Nevis in addition to the other categories in the event’s schedule.

On receipt of what was considered the highest honour at the Global Citizen Awards Ceremony, Prime Minister for St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris made the following comments:

“This award is the culmination of many years refining and improving our processes, and adapting to the growing needs of the global citizen.

“Receiving an award which acknowledges the forward-thinking approach and the agility of our programme is reinforcement that we are leaders, not just in the world of economic citizenship, but in what we have to offer to the global citizen.”

The Russian Global Citizen Awards Ceremony was devised with the intent to recognise those who have made significant contributions to assisting clients around the world to live more mobile lives with greater opportunity.

The Awards were celebrated in conjunction with the seventh Moscow Family Office Forum – an event which covered topics including real estate investment, risk management, taxation, relocation and family office trends.

St. Kitts and Nevis was recently acknowledged as the world’s strongest programme in due diligence, as presented in a special report by the Financial Times’ Professional Wealth Management publication.

To read more about the St. Kitts and Nevis Citizenship by Investment Programme, visit www.ciu.gov.kn