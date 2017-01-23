The Rotary Club of St. Kitts and the Rotary Club of Liamuiga are set to host the Rotary Youth Leadership Awards (RYLA) Conference from February 3rd to 5th, 2017. This prestigious event is scheduled to take place at the Bird Rock Beach Hotel in St. Kitts, with various activities throughout both islands of St. Kitts and Nevis, under the theme “CONNECT. ENGAGE. CHANGE.”

RYLA is an intensive training programme that brings together youth and young adults, ages 14-30, to further develop character and leadership skills while exposing them to Rotary’s values of service, high ethical standards and peace. This year’s Conference will offer the opportunity to build self-confidence, gain exposure to a variety of issues and people, meet active community leaders, and learn valuable information and career skills for over 100 young people from 17 countries across Rotary District 7030.

“RYLA 2017 participants can expect a curriculum that includes a range of insightful, thought-provoking and motivating topics, to be delivered in a mix of interactive and experiential plenary and group sessions,” notes Rotarians Leah Crag-Chaderton and Dr Marcus L Natta, RYLA 2017 Co-Chairs. “The Conference will also include community service projects on the island of Nevis, various social activities and a Rotary Foundation Centennial recognition event.”