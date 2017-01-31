The grand launch of the 2017 edition of the St. Kitts Music Festival takes place this

Wednesday (1st February) at the Ocean Terrace Inn (OTI) with crucial information being released to the public for the first time.

The launch event starts at 9 am and will be carried live on ZIZ Radio, as well as WINN FM 98.9 and Freedom FM 106.5.

Among the persons to address the media and other stakeholders at Wednesday’s Music Festival launch would be the chairman of the MF Committee, Faron Lawrence; Tourism Minister Lindsay Grant, the minister responsible for the Music Festival; and Ambassador Jonel Powell, chairman of the Artistes Selection Committee.

It is expected that the first group of artistes to be contracted will be announced.

This year’s festival will mark its 21st Anniversary, and it is understood that several new features are to be added to enhance appeal of local and overseas patrons alike. Last week Music Festival officials hinted at changes to the very popular Thursday ‘Soca Night’. The information provided stated, “Powell has indicated that fans should look forward to changes to the Thursday night concert and in coming weeks, members of the public will be given the opportunity to help shape the new image of “Soca Night”. He hinted that Soca Night may be transformed into a massive party- like atmosphere, allowing for greater fan participation.

Media representatives will have the opportunity to question Music Festival officials at the head table, about expectations and features of this year’s festival.After the official launch, Music Festival officials will meet privately with corporatestakeholders providing information pertinent to their involvement.

