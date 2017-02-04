Basseterre, St. Kitts, February 03, 2017 (SKNIS): Officials from a number of public sector agencies will join with representatives from the private sector and trade unions at a workshop on February 06 and 09 designed to advance efforts in the creation of a regional Labour Management Information System (LMIS).

The LMIS will allow for the effective and timely monitoring of changes in employment and unemployment levels in St. Kitts and Nevis, which will influence policy.

Acting Commissioner in the Department of Labour, Shernel James, said the data will be pivotal in monitoring employment changes for government, employers and workers to devise appropriate employment policies and adjust to varying conditions in the labour market.

The workshop is slated for the Ocean Terrace Inn and will draw participation from representatives from the Chamber of Industry and Commerce; the St. Kitts Trades and Labour Union; the St. Kitts Teachers Union, the Department of Labour; the Social Security Board; the Department of Youth Empowerment; the Ministries of International Trade; Education; Finance; Sustainable Development; Health; and Legal and Justice Affairs; and the Human Resource Management Department.

While assisting local institutions in programme planning, the information will ultimately be used to shape policy for the Caribbean Community. Ms. James said that when established the LMIS will allow for the proper management of the free movement of people provided for under the CARICOM Single Market and Economy (CSME). The CARICOM Secretariat is spearheading the regional training effort, which is funded under the 10th European Development Fund (EDF).