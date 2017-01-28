The legendary O'Jays gave an exciting performance last year at the 20th Anniversary of the St. Kitts Music Festival.

BASSETERRE (27TH January, 2017): Excitement for the much anticipated 2017 St. Kitts Music Festival has begun, with the announcement that the first wave of artistes will be revealed Wednesday 1st February, 2017.

The 21st edition of the annual St. Kitts Music Festival will take place 22nd to 24th June, 2017 at the historic Warner Park Stadium.

Last year the St. Kitts Music Festival was a stand-out hit, with a record setting attendance, to witness a stellar line-up that included the O’Jays, 50 Cent, and Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley

For the last six month organizers have been busy planning and negotiating, to sign up top regional and international artistes.

The St. Kitts Music Festival features a wide range of musical styles on the popular market, including R&B, Jazz, Hip-Hop, Reggae, Soca, Calypso, Gospel and Contemporary music.

Past artistes have included Kenny Rogers, John Legend, Machel Montano, Lionel Richie, T-Pain, Michael Bolton, K.C. and the Sunshine Band.