London, UK 18-January 2017: As part of ongoing trade marketing activities in the UK, the St. Kitts Tourism Authority will double the cash incentive for agents registered on its My Booking Rewards Programme. In 2017, UK agents who book a seven-night package holiday to St. Kitts will be awarded a £10 cash incentive for every booking made.

As a further incentive, travel agents who register and log their qualifying bookings in the first quarter by 31 March 2017 will be entered into a prize draw to win a pair of British Airways return flights to St. Kitts, with the winner to be announced on 4 April 2017.

Quarterly incentives will also be offered to agents who complete all four modules of the St. Kitts Specialist Programme, an excellent tool to help agents maximise their knowledge of the destination. Agents can expect to receive anything from St. Kitts canvas bags to coffee cups and water bottles for completing the program in Q1 2017. Graduates of the programme will become St. Kitts Specialists and become eligible to join FAM trips to the destination.

Racquel Brown, CEO, St. Kitts Tourism Authority, said, “The UK trade is a key element in our marketing efforts which is why we continue to reward agents for selling holidays to the destination. And there is every reason to visit St. Kitts this year. With almost every month bringing in an event, whether it be for sports, music, culture or cuisine, there is something to suit everyone. Or simply come and enjoy the vast amount of island experiences and attractions.”

My Booking Rewards and St. Kitts Specialist Programme will be promoted via trade initiatives in the market and through social media.

Seven night package holidays must include a minimum 7-night stay in a St. Kitts hotel. UK Travel Agents can register immediately via www.mybookingrewards.com/St-Kitts and start booking.

Launched in 2016, the St. Kitts My Booking Rewards programme is an online platform that rewards agents who book holidays to St. Kitts. Just a year old, the programme offers cash incentives for making bookings while also awarding additional quarterly giveaways. Agents with qualifying bookings need simply log on and input their booking with rewards redeemed at the completion of the client’s holiday.