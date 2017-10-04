St. Kitts Tourism Authority announces cruise ship cancellations

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, OCTOBER 4TH 2017 – The St. Kitts Tourism Authority Wednesday announced cancellation of cruise ship calls to St. Kitts’ Port Zante this week.

“Stakeholders of the St. Kitts cruise sectors are advised to take note of the following cruise ship schedule, as of today Wednesday 4th October: Allure of the Seas has CANCELLED its call to St. Kitts on Thursday 5th October.

The Carnival Fascination and Adventure of the Seas have CANCELLED their calls to St. Kitts on Friday 6th October. Carnival Splendor has CANCELLED its call to St. Kitts on Wednesday 4th October. All are asked to take note and govern themselves accordingly,” the release from the St. Kitts Tourism Authority said.