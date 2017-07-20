St. Kitts V Nevis under 13’s Encounter Aborted at Intriguing Stage

By:Curtis Morton

It is not often that you will hear that a match is aborted because the batting team has to make a run to catch the last ferry home.

Such was the case on Wednesday 19th July, when the St.Kitts 13 and under team, engaged their Nevisian counterparts, at the Villa grounds in Charlestown.

The Nevis team won the toss and amassed a competitive 145 for 7 in 25 overs.

The St.Kitts team in response, seemed out of sorts, very early, as pacers Gyan Griffin and Jaheim Clarke, made life miserable for the early batsmen.

There was even a hint of at least two of the early batsmen edging towards the square leg umpire, from the pace of Griffin.

The visitors lost four early wickets and later at 45 for 7, the fat lady was already at the gate to help the Kittitians make an early exit.

However, Kodi Lory who lashed a quick fire 44 and Zavid Henry, who made a more sedate 18*, had other ideas.

Sadly, for the cricket lovers who showed up to watch the game, with the match intriguingly placed on 117 for 8 after 18 overs, the Kittitian team had to make a run for the ferry.

just like an exciting serial movie, it was a case of ‘to be continued…..’

Speaking of which, Nevis will now travel to St.Kitts today Thursday 20th July, to play a return match.

Hopefully, there will not be any boat issues, this time around.

Summarized scores: Nevis 145 for 7 from 25 overs: Rojon Powell 29; Tyger Browne 27; Onarje Amory 22*; Damarie Mitchel 16

Ronald Williams 2 for 32; Devondre Edmeade 2 for 17; Zavid Henry 2 for 19

St.Kitts 117 for 8 in 18 overs

Kodi Lory 44; Zavid Henry 18*

Gyan Griffin 4 for 17; Jaheim Clarke 2 for 9; Onarje Amory 2 for 19