St. Lucia Under 18’s Defeat Nevis 6 Goals To 1

A fair sized crowd showed up at the ET Willett Park, on the afternoon of Sunday 20th August to witness two games in the ongoing SKNFA’s under 18 regional tournament.

The tournament features two teams from St.Kitts; one from St. Lucia and home team Nevis.

Nevis and St. Lucia sparred off in the featured game of the day and after a sluggish wary start by both teams, the St. Lucians suddenly upped the ante and demonstrated extraordinary ball skills, as they virtually ran rings around Nevis’ defence to score 3 goals before the half time whistle.

The Nevis team however, managed some semblance of pride and certainly brought joy to the home fans, when they scored, virtually on the half time whistle.

In the second half, the St. Lucians came out absolutely pumped and despite the best efforts of the Nevis team, the visitors were able to put in no fewer than three more goals, before the final whistle.

Final score: St. Lucia under 19 team 6 Nevis 1.

In the first match of the afternoon, the two teams from St.Kitts, faced off in an exciting contest, with the St.Kitts select team scoring two goals in the first half and although the St. Kitts All-stars team fought hard, the select team scored yet another goal in the second half, without a response from the All-stars team.

Final score: St. Kitts select 3 St. Kitts All-stars nil

Meanwhile, in a game played on Friday 18th August, in St.Kitts, the Nevis team went under to the St.Kitts All-stars team 1 goal to nil.