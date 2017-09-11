St Martin allegedly on verge of ‘civil war’ after Irma

Update: Associated Press tweeted that French President Emmanuel Macron will visit St Martin on Tuesday. Macron tweeted on Saturday that an additional contingent of 240-300 French officers are being sent to restore order to the island.)

Citizens and some news sources are reporting that the island of St Martin/St Maarten is on the verge of a civil war as organized gangs armed with machetes raid stores and homes, leaving some residents in fear for their lives.Read More…http://www.looptt.com/content/st-martinst-maarten-reportedly-verge-civil-war-after-irma#.WbXex31elDc.facebook