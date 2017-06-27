St. Thomas Makes Light Work of VOJN

The St. Thomas’ Primary School sent an ominous warning on Monday 26th June, as they engaged the VOJN team at the ET Willet Park. This occurred as action in the ongoing TDC/Runako Morton cricket league continued.

VOJN after winning the toss and batting was soon in early trouble and the constant procession to and from the pavilion, was not good news for Coach Skidder and the many supporters on hand.

The VOJN team lasted for ten overs and was blown out for only 24 runs.

The St. Thomas’ team made light work of the target and overhauled the total in some four overs of batting, for the loss of just one wicket.

Summarized scores: VOJN 24 all out in 10 overs: Deandre Brookes 7; R. Didder 6

Tamail Wilkinson 3 for 3 (a hat trick); Leshon Weekes 2 for 5

St. Thomas’ 25 for 1 –Al Newton 7; Delonje 7*; Teron Webbe 5*

Hujay Jeffers 1 for 5

St. Thomas’ winning by 9 wickets

Matches scheduled for Tuesday 27th June:

CPS v VOJN at 10 am at the ETW Park

IWPS v EPPS at 1.30 pm at the ETW Park